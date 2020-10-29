Bossip Video

Our condolences to legendary Roc Nation associated rapper Freeway and his family after tragically losing their beloved son, Jihad.

Jihad went by the stage name SNOWHADD, following in his dad’s footsteps the teen was also a rapper. Early this morning, Freeway devastatingly announced that Jihad had died in an Instagram post where he shared a photo of himself and his son wearing a cap in gown, presumably when he graduated high school. Experiencing great grief, Freeway ask everyone to “make dua” or prayer for his family during this tragic time.

“God knows I try my best to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt,” Freeway wrote. “Please cherish your time and your love ones because we’re not promise the next breath. I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the highest level of paradise. Ameen 😢 Please make dua for him & my family.”

The nature in which Freeway’s son has died is not yet clear. Dozens of rappers and famous friends of Freeway shared their condolences on his Instagram post, including DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Premier, Erick Sermon and former labelmate Memphis Bleek.