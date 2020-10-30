Bossip Video

A list of the best Netflix selections for your COVID-free Halloween enjoyment.

It’s that time of year again where we seek out the scariest and sometimes silly films to watch to get in the Halloween spirit.

Obviously, this year will be a little different due to the pandemic restricting most normal activities. States like California are not only advising against trick-or-treating but also looking ahead to Thanksgiving saying all group gatherings are still strongly suggested against. Most of us responsible people will be in the house for Halloween, which is perfect because nothing goes with the holiday better than a scary movie. If you’re following COVID-19 protocols and have a TV, internet connection, and Netflix, we’ve got something just for you.

We put together a list of what your available options are on the streaming service for the perfect thrill, click the next few pages to see our top picks.

The Addams Family (1998)

Angelica Houston, Christina Ricci, and Christopher Lloyd star in the 1998 version of this dark comedy. The film focuses on a bizarre, macabre, aristocratic family who reconnects with who they believe to be a long-lost relative, Gomez’s brother Fester Addams, who is actually the adopted son of a loan shark intending to swindle the Addams clan out of their vast wealth and fortune.