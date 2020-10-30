Bossip Video

Dear BeyHive, congratulations you’ve been blessed!

Beyoncé is scalping fans today with not one but THREE covers of British Vogue. The chanteuse is donning three haute looks for the covers; a black 64-panel Mugler sheer bodysuit that took more than 100 hours to sew together, a neon yellow Adidas x We Are Ivy Park catsuit and coat and in another, and a ruffled black-and-red Alexander McQueen jacket “inspired by Welsh spoons.”

Bey was profiled by British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and dished on her Carter clan, as well racial and social justice movements and her quiet moments of joy.

“[I’ve] absolutely changed [this year]. It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed,” says Bey. “I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life.” “I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects non-stop. I released Lemonade during the Formation World Tour, gave birth to twins, performed at Coachella, directed Homecoming, went on another world tour with Jay, then Black Is King, all back to back,” she continues. “It’s been heavy and hectic. I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy.”

She also spoke on motherhood and said; “Something cracked open inside of me right after giving birth to my first daughter.”

“From that point on, I truly understood my power, and motherhood has been my biggest inspiration,” she admits. “It became my mission to make sure she lived in a world where she feels truly seen and valued. I was also deeply inspired by my trip to South Africa with my family. And, after having my son, Sir Carter, I felt it was important to uplift and praise our boys and to assure that they grow up with enough films, children’s books and music that promote emotional intelligence, self-value and our rich history. That’s why the film is dedicated to him.”

Additionally, in a nice touch Bey specifically requested a woman of color for the shoot, and together with British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful she landed on Kennedi Carter (@lNTERNETBBY), a gifted young fine art photographer whose work highlights the “overlooked beauties of the Black experience”.

Bey’s photos with Kennedi are extra special because at just 21, Kennedi’s become the youngest photographer to capture not one, but three British Vogue covers.

Kennedi admitted to British Vogue that she was honored to be selected by Beyonce and Edward. but also added that she was completely shocked.

“I thought I wouldn’t be able to do something at this level unless I was older, with many years in the game,” she says. “This is for people at the pinnacle of their careers.”

Kennedi’s shoot with Bey took two days and the locations varied between a studio and Bey’s sprawling Hamptons home. We’ll have to wait to to see the final shots but they sound STUNNING;

“Beyoncé reclines on a leather chair in an Oscar de la Renta feathered fuchsia dress and in another aerial shot she’s wearing a macramé Tom Ford gown, one patent-leather and Louboutin heels.”

When Kennedi was asked if she was nervous to work with someone as “famously meticulous” as Bey, she gave a thoughtful answer on Bey’s congeniality.

“I was just going with the flow,” says Kennedi who worked closely with Parkwood Entertainment creative director Kwasi Fordjour on the shoot and Enninful via Zoom. “I had done a lot of research into how she works, and I had underestimated how much she’s willing to submit herself to a vision and truly become someone else’s muse.”

She also added that the superstar’s sheer professionalism aside, Beyoncé was “just so, so nice. Plus she’s from Texas. So she has that energy.”

The December issue of British Vogue is on newsstands on Nov. 6.