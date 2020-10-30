Bossip Video

Lil Durk Enlists Atlanta Heavyweights Young Thug & 6lack For His Latest Track “Stay Down.”

Lil Durk has spent the majority of 2020 boo’d up with his girlfriend, India Royale while he stays out of the way, which is good, due to his pending legal trouble from an incident in Atlanta last year. Laying low pays off as Lil Durk received the biggest look of his career earlier in 2020, landing on Drake’s first single from his upcoming album. The track,

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” is already one of the biggest records of the year. The record also signaled Durk having the last laugh in his feud with Tekashi 6ix9ine, dissing him on a record he cant escape no matter where you listen to music in the world.

Now, Durk is focusing on his own music and potentially his biggest release, thus far, in his career. He put out his single, “The Voice” earlier this year and now has unleashed the follow up. “Stay Down” is the second single from his upcoming album and features Atlanta heavyweights Young Thug and 6lack. When it comes to picking features, Durk definitely went for the best options possible for this record.

Watch the official video for “Stay Down” below.