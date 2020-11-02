Bossip Video

Dr. Wendy Osefo is responding to shade from one of her Real Housewives of Potomac castmates. On Sunday’s episode, viewers saw the Johns Hopkins professor face off (again) with Karen Huger, this time about her education.

Karen initially called Wendy “ignorant” for demanding that she hold her friend Monique Samuels “accountable” for that Cabernet combat with Candiace. Moreover, according to Karen, Wendy had no right to interject into a private convo she was having with Candiace about the fight.

Wendy countered however that she’s FAR from ignorant especially since she has four degrees that she worked hard to obtain.

“I am tired of Karen’s constant jabs, and I’m not ignorant,” said Wendy in a confessional. “For me to even get these degrees, it was a struggle. I got two of these degrees while pregnant. I lost my dad while getting my doctorate and even through all those struggles, I never quit.”

She then faced off with Karen in person at Robyn Dixon’s Embellished hat line photoshoot and told her that despite her not being a medical doctor, her degrees are STILL impressive. “Goddammit, it’s an accomplishment!” said Wendy.

“Karen, I spoke to Robyn and Gizelle. I find it odd that you were talking about me being a doctor and mimicking me, and you don’t even have one degree and I have four,” said Wendy. “I am not one to brag about my degrees, less than two percent of [people in] the world have a Ph.D.]. You always talk about uplifting women, well, goddammit, it’s an accomplishment to have a Ph.D. You should be uplifting it.” “Let’s be very clear, you and I, each time we have an issue, it’s based on an interpretation of what I said to someone,” responded Karen. “It’s always taken out of context and said with a hint of funk to it. Understand that I understand the power of education. I come from an extremely educated family and even though I don’t have a degree..” “Not a one!” said Wendy. “Don’t need one!” responded Karen. “I’m one of those people that succeed [without a degree]. There’s a lot of people in this country that do not have degrees.”

In an absolutely hilarious moment, The Grand Dame also mimicked how Wendy “slithered” down the stairs to inject herself into Karen’s convo with Candiace. “I sauntered!” countered Wendy before laughing off Karen’s imitation of her.

Whew!

Wendy’s since added on Twitter that Karen needs to put some respect on her name…

and Karen’s telling fans that “all things are possible” even without a degree.

All things are possible. Don’t let anyone tell different. You can do it! #rhop https://t.co/Q2NW0WsdOI — Karen Huger (@KARENHUGER) November 2, 2020

Are YOU team Wendy or team Karen???

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.