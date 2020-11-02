Bossip Video

Megan Fox isn’t happy with her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, and his decision to post photos of their child online.

The actress took to the latter’s comments section on Sunday to express her disapproval over seeing Green post a photo of himself with their youngest son, Journey, on Instagram.

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture?” Fox commented. “It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in. I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media.” Fox went on to accuse her estranged husband of being “so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative” that she’s an “absent mother,” and portraying himself as the “perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year.” “I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram,” she continued. “You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?”

megan fox tells her ugly ex off, as she should pic.twitter.com/iJccoOjndY — megan fox’s pr manager (@SAPPHICSFORSW) November 1, 2020

Eventually, following Megan’s scathing comment, the post was deleted and re-posted with their child cropped out. Looks like the message was received loud and clear.

The two have been at odds with one another since their divorce back in May of this year. Megan seems to have moved on and is now coupled up with boyfriend and rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Brian didn’t seem to be happy about the news. In August, the star mocked the new lovebird’s relationship copying an Instagram post from Fox professing her love for Kelly. This is her version.

This is Green’s version…. certified P.E.T.T.Y, don’t you think?

Do YOU think Brian was wrong for posting their son online? Tell us about it in the comments below!