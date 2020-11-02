‘The Witches’ Exclusive: Anne Hathaway Reveals The Noise That Inspired Her Witchy Accent [VIDEO]

Anne Hathaway plays the Grand High Witch in Robert Zemeckis’ new HBO Max version of ‘Roald Dahl’s The Witches’.

In addition to having some really creepy physical features like claws, wig sores and a jaw that comes completely unhinged, she’s also got an enormous bullyish ego and an accent that has a really funny origin story. Our Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden chatted it up with the star about her role, finding that really distinct accent and her favorite Halloween memory. Check out their convo below:

