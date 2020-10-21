Roald Dahl’s ‘The Witches’ Exclusive: That’s No Woman… ISSA Witch! [VIDEO]

Just in time for Halloween, Warner Bros Pictures has something truly wicked coming our way — “Roald Dahl’s The Witches!”

We’ve got an exclusive clip from the film, which stars Anne Hathaway as the worst of witches and Octavia Spencer as the grandmother who must protect her grandson from the evil coven invading their town. Check out the clip below, which features Spencer explaining to her grandson (played by Jahzir Bruno) that the woman he encountered at the grocery store isn’t exactly human, she’s a witch!

Check it out:

Poor baby… His innocence is definitely going out the window in this movie. Do you remember your first time seeing a witch onscreen? How scary was that for you?

Based on the timeless story, the reimagined “Roald Dahl’s The Witches’ premieres exclusively in the U.S. on HBO Max on October 22. It’s a wickedly funny and heartwarming tale about a young boy who stumbles upon a secret coven of witches and, with the help of his loving grandmother, must try to stop their evil plan to turn all the world’s children into mice. The incredible cast includes Anne Hathaway as the Grand High Witch and Octavia Spencer as the tough but loving grandmother who will fight her to the end. Stanley Tucci is the hotel manager who unwittingly hosts the witches’ convention; Kristin Chenoweth also has a role and the heart of the film is the young boy, played by Jahzir Bruno [adult narration by Chris Rock], who becomes a brave but unlikely hero by teaming with his friends and grandma to stop the witches’ evil plan. Director/producer/co-writer Robert Zemeckis is joined by a world-class team of filmmakers, including Alfonso Cuaron, Guillermo del Toro and Kenya Barris.

‘The Witches’ is available 10/22 on HBO Max

Are you excited?