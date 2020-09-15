SMH: John Boyega Parts Ways With Jo Malone After Being Replaced By Local Talent In Chinese Ad

John Boyega announced his decision to walk away from his global ambassador role with the Jo Malone brand on Monday.

The star made the announcement on Twitter, telling fans that the brand’s decision to replace his award-winning short film campaign in China “by using my concepts and substituting a local brand ambassador for me” was done without his consent. The original film in question specifically celebrated his “personal story” by including friends and family, which was completely altered in the final advertisement.

“I have decided to step down as Jo Malone’s global ambassador,” the actor wrote. “When I joined the brand as their first male global ambassador last year, I created the short film we used to launch the campaign. It won the Fragrance Foundation Virtual awards 2020 for Best Media Campaign.” Their decision to replace my campaign in China by using my concepts and substituting a local brand ambassador for me, without either my consent or prior notice, was wrong,” Boyega continued. “The film celebrated my personal story– showcasing my hometown, including my friends and featuring my family.”

“While many brands understandably use a variety of global and local ambassadors , dismissively trading out one’s culture this way is not something I can condone,” the star tweeted. “It’s back to back but I assure you this will be dealt with swiftly. I don’t have time for nonsense. We press on and strong. Stay blessed people.”

A rep for the Jo Malone London brand also shared a statement about Boyega’s departure on Monday, calling the actor an “incredible talent and person.” They also confirmed his exit from the global ambassador role.

The original ad first aired in 2019 and featured Boyega in his childhood neighborhood, which ultimately went on to take home the Fragrance Foundation Virtual Awards’ Best Media Campaign honors. According to Deadline, Boyega was previously removed from promo material in China during the Star Wars: The Force Awakens era, and so was his co-star, Oscar Isaac.