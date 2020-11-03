Bossip Video

La La Anthony isn’t here for anyone who had something to say about Kim Kardashian’s birthday party this year.

Anthony came to Kim’s defense after tons of backlash on social media, which came following the social media star’s tone-deaf posts about her private island birthday celebration.

“I don’t really think too much about it. I just know we live in a world where people are gonna have something to say about everything,” Anthony told ET earlier this week. “There’s something that’s gonna be said about everything. You wear a black top, you shoulda wore a red one. You wore a blue top, why didn’t you wear the black one? It’s just the world we live in and I don’t really get too caught up in that.”

Even with all of the disapproval across social media, Anthony was thankful for the invite and the time away from the real world.

“I was in awe from the time we left to the time we left to come back,” she continued. “It was a great experience, and I’m really so appreciative to her for allowing all of us who were included to have such an amazing experience especially again in the middle of everything that’s going on, it’s nice to just take that little break from the chaos and be able to step away and just genuinely have a good time.”

Being a longtime friend of Kim K, Anthony also speoke highly of Kim’s generosity.

“That’s exactly who she is. So anyone who knows her, knows she goes above and beyond for the people she loves and cares about,” Anthony said. “She’s like me. We just want everyone to have a good time and we’re having fun when everyone else is having fun.”

Plus, she went on to emphasize the more important things she and Kim have been doing when they’re not celebrating birthdays or other special occasions