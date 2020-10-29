Bossip Video

After his experience monitoring his daughter’s messages on social media, Wayne Brady wants to put a stop to all the men out there preying on underage girls.

On Tuesday, during a virtual appearance on The Talk, Brady called out social media platforms–including Facebook and Instagram–for not addressing the issue of grown men sending inappropriate DMs to underage girls.

The actor and comedian explained that he and his ex-wife, Mandie continue to keep an eye on who is sending private messages to their 17-year-old daughter, Maile over social media. He went on to say that he grew especially concerned about the matter after hearing about the content of some messages when his ex-wife pretended to be Maile and interacted with an older man.

“Mandie got on the line with one of them and was, you know, texting back and forth and he was talking slick, until he realized that it was her,” Brady explained. “And then she’s like ‘What the hell are you doing?’ And he’s like, ‘I just broke up with my girlfriend, and I just saw her.’ That doesn’t mean anything. You tell that to your cellmate when we put you in jail. You can talk all about your post-breakup relationship then.”

Later, Brady continues to talk about how there are protections in place for catfishing and hate speech, but not for men using social media to prey on underage girls. From his experience with his daughter, he has become so motivated that he wants to begin working on an initiative that would help curb this type of online behavior.

“You can try to block a person’s account and report them for hate speech… you can report them for trying to be someone else, but in order to really get to them to say, hey, this person is saying something damning or showing images to a young woman or even to a woman who gets a salacious pic, all of the the tap dancing you need to do to get that person reported shouldn’t happen,” Brady added. “If this is what social media is, make the tools available to deal with these reprehensible people.”

