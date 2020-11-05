Bossip Video

Erica Mena is debuting her beautiful baby girl.

As previously reported it looks like the “Love & Hip Hop” star’s splitting from her spouse Safaree who declared himself a “bachelor” and hinted that he’s headed to divorce court.

Still, while Safaree’s seemingly hinting at a breakup, Erica’s unbothered and sharing steamy photos leading up to her 33rd birthday.

Prior to the couple’s alleged divorce drama, Safaree teased that he’d be debuting their daughter, Safire Majesty, in a new music video Friday, November 6.

“11.6.20 _______ 10am,” wrote Safaree teasing the video starring little Safire who donned a Panda onesie.

I can’t wait for y’all to see my daughter 1 day…. she is SOOOOOOOO BEAUTIFUL ADORABLE CUTE…. unreal!! I know alll dads say this but she is irresistible ‼️ — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) October 27, 2020

Unfortunately for Safaree, his seemingly scorned estranged wife beat him to the punch and debuted their daughter to the world ahead of schedule.

“The BEST part of 2020 🌹 My Safire Majesty,” Erica captioned the first full-face pics of the bow-wearing 10-month-old.

Isn’t she adorable?!

So far, Safaree’s yet to comment on Erica debuting their baby girl before the release of his video.

Before Safaree’s post about their alleged split, Erica hinted that there was trouble in paradise on Sept. 22 and fans also noted that she and her hubby were no longer following each other on social media.

“MY Kids. This is what my life is about! Priorities be really f**ked up for some people. Blessed I’m not one of those idiots.”

Do YOU think it’s a wrap for Erica Mena and Safaree???