Bossip Video

Yes, the 2020 Election should be the ONLY thing on your mind right now—but reality stars gon’ ridiculously reality.

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena are apparently going through some drama and Mr. & Mrs. STRAAAIT are actively shading each other on social media. Safaree started the shade fest by posting a picture announcing his newly single status and declaring himself a “bachelor.” He also tagged a house in the background of his picture as a “divorce court.”

On Twitter, Safaree added an ominous note about something or someone being his “biggest regret” while gushing over the block button feature on his iPhone.

Biggest regret 🤬🤬 — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) November 4, 2020

I think the block feature on the iPhone is its best feature. it brings such peace & serenity. Great way to keep jack asses away. Thank you Steve Jobs ‼️🙏🏾 — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) November 4, 2020

Erica seemingly clapped back with a caption about being unbothered.

No cocky $hit, ain’t too many like me. ✨🌹 No man could ever stop me!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Xna9j8Zmx9 — Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) November 4, 2020

In much happier times, Erica gave her STRAAAAIT sweetie a $50,000 necklace as an early push present ahead of their daughter’s birth. The necklace was a 14-carat rose gold Cuban link nameplate, with 36.65-carat diamonds that reads “Daddy.” Erica reportedly gave it to Safaree to commemorate the impending birth of his first child, their daughter, who was born in February.

Before their baby’s birth, the two had a whirlwind year of romance that culminated with an extravagant wedding that included 40,000 red roses imported from Argentina, Love & Hip Hop cameras, and celebrity guests.

Prior to their breakup news, the couple teased that they’d be revealing their daughter, Safire Majesty, this Friday, November 6.

11•6•20 starring Safire Majesty 🌹SMS pic.twitter.com/2Roysefk2Q — Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) October 31, 2020

Do YOU think it’s really a wrap for Erica Mena and Safaree???