The holiday season is officially upon us and usually, that means longer hours and more money in the pockets of retail employees. However, the pandemic is still raging on, unemployment is still high, and lots of places still haven’t reopened their doors. Many places are trying their best to accommodate their employees and make hours available, but there just isn’t enough to go around. Meanwhile, GameStop thought they had a creative way to give extra hours–but now, they’re under fire for not reading the room, according to Complex.

GameStop is asking employees to dance for the ability to work during a holiday shopping rush. The Incisiv TikTok Challenge asks stores to put together a routine to the UB40 song “Red Red Wine.” The winning store will receive an Echo 8, Echo Auto, Visa gift card worth $100, and “10 additional labor hours” to work during the week of Black Friday.

The challenge was meant to be light-hearted, but employees are hurting after not being able to work for months. Some staff took to social media to voice their frustrations citing they need to hire new people due to losing stuff and don’t have time to dance. Others thought 10 more hours on an already crazy week like Black Friday was a slap in the face.

GameStop hasn’t responded yet but hopefully, they understand how goofy this looks for them.

