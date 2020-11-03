Bossip Video

God bless this brotha. We know how badly he is hurting right now…

Karl-Anthony Towns has suffered unimaginable loss in 2020 and our hearts go out to him and his family. Just a few months ago, back in April, KAT lost his mother to COVID-19 after she was hospitalized, placed in a medically induced coma, and eventually suffered a stroke. Jacqueline Cruz-Towns was without question her son’s biggest and loudest supporter.

When KAT won NBA Rookie of the Year, Jacqueline was a beaming mother who couldn’t have been more proud of her boy. Yesterday, KAT uploaded a heartbreaking video called “The Toughest Year Of My Life” to his YouTube page detailing the emotional journey that he’s been on since the pandemic hit the shores of North America.

Thank you everyone for the prayers, well wishes, and condolences during this time. I also want to give a double thank you to all the true fans that support me as more than just a basketball player. My love for ya knows no bounds. love,

KAThttps://t.co/6UVbDc3baj — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) November 2, 2020

It almost broke us when Karl Jr. talked about his father telling him that his mother was gone.

“He was just like, ‘She’s gone. She had a stroke during the night and she’s gone,’” Towns said. “‘Has she taken a step back? What’s the next step?’ “Because in my mind, I’m just thinking about [next] steps. He had just told me those doctors thought there was no way for meaningful life from her after this stroke.”

