“Behind Every Man” Exclusive: Usher’s Momager Jonnetta Patton Tells The Story Behind His Hit “My Way” [VIDEO]

If Usher Raymond is a mama’s boy it’s for a damn good reason. As his manager, his mom Jonnetta Patton successfully maneuvered him into one of the most successful careers in R&B.

OWN is shining a light on Usher and Jonnetta’s story in an all new episode of “Behind Every Man” this Saturday, November 7th at 10pm. Check out an exclusive sneak peek clip below of mother and son describing the inspiration behind his huge hit “My Way.” Watch it below:

This clip brings up so many great memories of watching Usher win over R&B lovers with his undeniable talent. What’s your favorite Usher song? Is “My Way” even more meaningful for you now that you’ve heard the inspiration behind it?

Here’s more about the episode:

Usher Raymond is a multi-platinum R&B artist who has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. The manager who helped him rise to the top was his mother, Jonnetta Patton. From childhood to where her entrepreneurial spirit has taken her today, this is her story.

Usher Raymond and Jonnetta Patton’s episode of “Behind Every Man” airs this Saturday, November 7th at 10pm on OWN.

Will you be watching?