Nicki Minaj has her hands full taking care of her baby boy, but she’s not so convinced she needs to get a nanny just yet.

On Friday, fans continued to tweet the rapper about missing her and her constant fan interaction, which has been pretty non-existent since she gave birth back in October. That opened up a discussion about her, her son, and everything going on in her life since she became a mother.

When one fan asked why Nicki can’t get a nanny like a “normal celebrity,” Minaj replied, “Everyone tells me that. Lol. I rlly should get one. Difficult decision tho.”

This opened up the doors for more tweets about her little one, talking more about just how much time her baby takes up.

“Last night I tried to tweet while I was feeding him,” the rapper revealed. “He looked @ me & said “absolutely TF NOT” he wants his undivided attention chile.”

After that, one Barb tweeted about the fact that it must be crazy to have Nicki Minaj as your mom, having to share a parent with her millions of fans.

That’s when Minaj said, “Can’t wait til he meets you guys. I wonder if he’ll like yall? he’s prob gonna be so confused at first. Like why yall so loud? That lady ain’t nobody she just my mommy.”

While she hasn’t been on Twitter much, Minaj is still working, recently being featured on songs with Sada Baby, NBA Youngboy, and Tekashi 6ix9ine. Clearly, she’s not looking to retire like she once teased, but since her baby is less than 2 months old, it makes sense that she wants to spend every moment possible with the youngest Barb.