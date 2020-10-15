Bossip Video

Nicki Minaj confirms she gave birth to a baby boy and thanks friends for their well-wishes.

Toward the beginning of the year, fans have speculated Nicki Minaj was pregnant with a growing bundle of joy. In her Instagram post from the set of her video, “TROLLZ” with Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nicki fueled those rumors amongst fans with her suspicious poses in photos.

Weeks later, Nicki shut everyone up with her beautiful maternity pictures shot by David LaChappelle. During her entire pregnancy, Nicki has still been able to deliver top tier verses and crush any feature thrown her way. Since news broke from TMZ that Nicki delivered her baby, she hasn’t officially confirmed the news, herself.

Today, that all changed as Nicki took to Instagram to break the news she gave birth to an adorable baby boy and thanked all her friends for their well-wishes.

Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.

Congrats to Nicki and Mr. Petty on their new addition. Unfortunately, we all will have to wait a little longer to see the official pictures of her baby boy.

In addition to the exciting news, Nicki wasted no time to announce that she’s finally ready to drop some heat for our ears come midnight alongside Sada Baby for the remix of his widely viral track “Whole Lotta Choppas.”