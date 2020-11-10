Bossip Video

#RHOA fans are noticing that a certain housewife was recently spotted with her “estranged” husband.

Over the weekend Kenya Moore celebrated her daughter Brooklyn Daly’s second birthday with a heartfelt post.

“Happy 2nd birthday my angel!” Kenya captioned a pic of the cutie playing with balloons. “You are my perfect gift from God. My unconditional love I’ve prayed for my entire life. God is good. My Devine blessing.”

Later she celebrated her “miracle baby” with an uber-cute farm-themed bash. Guests included several #RHOA stars who brought their kids to the party including Shamea Morton and her daughter Shya and Eva Marcille and her son Mikey.

Kenya posted the adorable kids on Instagram and playfully noted that her baby girl was being “shady” by hugging Eva’s son in front of Shamea’s daughter.

Photographer/blogger FreddyO also shared footage from the party showcasing Eva, a pig-tailed Kenya, and the birthday bash’s farm theme. Also seen in the video was Kenya’s husband Marc Daly who happily danced for the camera.

Why is this news? Well, because the last time Real Housewives of Atlanta fans saw Marc Daly was on an episode of the show where he told people at a charity event that he “hated” being married.

According to Kenya, Marc also BLEW UP on her during an Uber ride home and said he “never wanted her to come” while alleging that she “ruined his night.” The next day Marc announced that he was filing for divorce and Kenya then followed up with a divorce announcement of her own.

Since then, however, Kenya’s hinted that they’re on mend. She previously said that they’ve been having virtual therapy sessions to work things out amid claims that Marc flat out told her; “I don’t want to break up. I want to work on our marriage.”

Back in April, she doubled down on those claims and said on “Watch What Happens Live” that they were taking steps towards reconciliation despite being in two different states amid the quarantine.

“We’re actually getting along better than we’ve gotten along probably shortly after we got married. I mean it’s just been no arguments, no real fights or disagreements and he’s been really sweet and caring and thoughtful. It’s like ‘Wow, you know, this is the man I’m married.’”

Time heals all, right? Kenya, 49, also claimed that they’re mulling over having a second child together.

Do YOU think Kenya Moore and Marc Daly are back booed up or just celebrating their baby girl as co-parents???

In the RHOA season 13 trailer, Keyna’s seen discussing divorce proceedings–but maybe things have changed since then.