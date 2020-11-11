“Braxton Family Values” Exclusive: Guess What Terrible “Wedding Mistake” Happens 24 Hours Before Trina’s Big Day? [VIDEO]

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Braxton Family Values” and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip for your viewing pleasure.

This season has been all about Trina’s upcoming wedding but just 24 hours before the big day nothing seems to be going right. Trina and Von are in the midst of their walk through at their wedding venue when more bad news arrives. Watch the exclusive clip below:

WOW! What would you do? For the married folks out there — what was the worst thing to go wrong on or before your wedding day? Were you able to resolve any issues before the actual ceremony? Some people believe that couples who experience wedding snafus ultimately have more prosperous marriages. Do you think that’s true or nah?

Here’s what else to expect on Thursday’s episode:

In the upcoming episode, Tamar takes matters into her own hands with a bachelorette do-over. Trina’s big day plans spell disaster when one thing after another comes crashing down around her. Toni struggles to cure her sister’s wedding blues. Traci takes a spill.

The upcoming episode of “Braxton Family Values,” premieres Thursday, November 12 at 9pm ET/PT on WeTV.

Will you be watching?