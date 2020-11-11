Bossip Video

More preciousness!

Proud papa Safaree Samuels is sharing more of his lil cutie, Safire Majesty, with the world after her mom Erica Mena shared the first photos of the tot recently. This time they have on matching ensembles!

The rapper, known for his affinity for exotic prints and colorful furs is passing off his style to his daughter. Dressed in a matching cheetah print headband and outfit, Safire Majesty has her own min fur to match her daddy’s. Aren’t they precious?

The outfits were actually for Safarre’s latest music video, “CREDIT” starring Safire Majesty. In it, the adorable baby girl crawls to the camera and is held by her father while she wears the panda-colored fur coat.

Previously, Safaree and wife Erica Mena bumped heads and hinted they’d be heading to divorce court. Safaree then came to social media to apologize to his wife, seemingly patching things up privately. Neither of the “Love and Hip Hop Stars” confirmed if Safaree’s “single” announce was serious or not but they seemed to have worked things out.

In related news, Erica Mena just celebrated her 33rd birthday with this spicy black ensemble.