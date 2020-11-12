ANOTHER ONE

Back at it again with another freshly baked batch of quaranTIDDAY meats and treats that got us through a stressful week dominated by post-Election shenanigans, Patti LaBelle’s alleged sonphew being outed as a MAGA minion, Queen Bey bestowing IVY PARK boxes upon the chosen few, Eva Longoria AND Keke Palmer getting DRAGGED, Nikki Giovanni letting the choppa BLAM on The Breakfast Club and growing anxiety over Trump refusing to concede the election.

Another week, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with the last of Ashanti’s ELITE thirst traps from her month-long birthday vacay in paradise making the cut.

We also brought you a premium selection from Lala Anthony showing off her glistening cheeks at the private island where she celebrated Kim K’s 40th birthday and watched Corey Gamble hit a split in a dance battle with Tristan Thompson.

At this point, 7 months into quarantine, everyone’s struggling to sleep normally (if at all), attempting to protect our peace, supporting Black businesses, waiting for that second stimulus check to FINALLY drop, scraping together coins to stay afloat, searching for something new to stream or stressing over the upcoming election in the midst of a steadily worsening saga.

This week’s compilation also features some of our faves like Lori Harvey, Lala Anthony, and Miracle Watts delivering heat along with Ayisha Diaz and Brianna Amor giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Yasmine Lopez, Kaylar Will, and Taina so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy even MORE meats and treats on the flip.