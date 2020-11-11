It’s only a week after the election and the head-azzery just keeps reaching new lows.

While Trump and his staff are still refusing to concede, those trying to score brownie points are going to any extent to get on Donnie’s good side. Perhaps the most mind-boggling example of this comes from Philadelphia, when former Lehigh County Commissioner Dean Browning who seemingly forgot to switch to his burner account before responding to his own tweet. Before this, the worst fake account mishaps were all held by Kevin Durant–but this makes his stories look like child’s play.

Dean Browning, former Lehigh County comissioner who seems to have forgotten to log into his burner account, was about 2,500 votes away from being the GOP's nominee in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional district this year. pic.twitter.com/ftiY68wae6 — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) November 10, 2020

Not only did he seemingly have a fake account to hype himself up, the account was acting as a gay Black man who happens to be a huge Trump supporter. We aren’t saying no such thing exists, but if he wanted to go under the radar, maybe a redneck MAGA hat-wearing gun lover was a better cover. Once he realized he tweeted this from the wrong account, the panic set in and operation blackfishing cover-up was launched.

Regarding the tweet that is going viral from my account — I was quoting a message that I received earlier this week from a follower. Sorry if context was not clear. Trump received record minority votes & record LGBTQ votes. Many people won’t say it vocally, but do in private. — Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) November 10, 2020

You’ve probably read thus far wondering what the queen Patti LeBelle has to do with this MAGA fiasco, which is where this whole thing just gets better. The fake account ‘Dan Purdy’ posted a video of a Black man, claiming to be a real person that is gay, Black, and supports Trump. Which should end all chaos, right? WRONG.

dean browning -> posted a tweet about a gay black man that he deleted gay black man that keeps responding to db -> dan purdy dp -> believed to be dean browning sock puppet dp-> posts video that he's real and actually gave dean browning that tweet dp = patti labelle's son? — alex (@alex_abads) November 10, 2020

In the age of the internet, basic lies just won’t cut it. Within seconds of ‘Dan Purdy’ posting the video, internet detectives found out his real name is William Holte, also discovering that he is allegedly related to Patti Lebelle.

If you search his name on Google, before you even click search, it brings him up as Patti’s son, though later research revealed that he is actually her nephew. After the embarrassing MAGA meltdown, the fake profile was deleted and Twitter cranked up the Slander-gini and put it in the sport mode. It’s probably pretty likely that Patti will never respond to this mess, but you can click the next page for some pictures of her looking fabulous alongside Mr. Holte for reaching the end of this story.