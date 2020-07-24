Famous Cryps: Blueface Drops A Very Blue Visual For “Respect My Cryppin'” Featuring Snoop Dogg [Video]

Blueface is back with another music video, and this time, he’s got some help from another famous crip.

The West Coast rapper released the project that made him famous, Famous Cryp, back in 2018, and now he’s dropped the Reloaded edition, which is packed with new tracks. The re-release of the tape sees the rapper expand the project from 10 tracks to 20. Among these additions are a remix of “Respect My Cryppin’,” which now features a verse from the one and only Snoop Dogg.

This week, along with the release of the expanded edition, Blueface also released an animated video for the Snoop Dogg-assisted remix of “Respect My Cryppin’.” The video, animated by Tillavision, shows both rappers running a military operation with a whole lot of blue soldiers. Elsewhere in the video we see blue camouflage planes, a blue ice cream truck, and of course, Blueface and Snoop Dogg are dressed in all blue as well.

This video is a fun take on what we’re used to seeing nowadays, with the animation making this look like a scene out of a video game rather than a visual for a song. Check out the video for “Respect My Cryppin'” down below: