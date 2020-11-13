It’s FINALLY Here!

I'd like to thank the Black Employees at Insomniac. pic.twitter.com/jJyXALQaLH — ⊗•┤T├•⊗ 🔉🗝️ (@NewTSage) June 11, 2020

After months of social media-fueled hype, Sony’s highly anticipated PlayStation 5 officially dropped in a world-stopping moment for gamers across the globe who flocked to cop the latest and greatest gaming system on the market.

At one point, Sony was tight-lipped about the price for its largest (and most powerful) system that will cost you $500 for the base console and $400 for the disc drive-less Digital Edition.

There’s also a wide variety of accessories you’ll probably want to add-on like a swanky headset that synchs to the system using its ray-traced audio technology, a media remote and enhanced camera.

Oh yes, it’s LIT and wowed everyone lucky enough to play it early including A-lister like Michael B. Jordan who struggled to put the controller down.

“It was dope, man. One of the best things about these games is they get a chance to go in between gameplay and the actual story,” he gushed in an interview with Complex after playing Sony-exclusive “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” and a few other games. So, to be able to kind of see Miles put in different situations and settings and see more of his personality and his style, it’s pretty incredible, man. The graphics are really, really clean. The load time, it seems like it’s a lot quicker; it’s everything you really want in a game. Just from like web-slinging around the city [and on the] tops of buildings, that was one of the best parts of the first game. You felt like there were no boundaries. This one kind of gives you that same feeling.”

