When Travis Scott was announced as the strategic creative partner for Sony’s Playstation brand, many were confused about what he would actually do in the position.

The Playstation 5 finally released earlier this week, and through it all, Travis was front and center driving the marketing. The rapper announced he would have his own virtual unboxing of the new console, but because it’s Travis, the event exceeded expectations and wasn’t your normal, boring unboxing.

Travis took to the desert with a massive screen and two towering speakers on each side. During the stream, we also got to see Travis surprise two young fans with their own PS5s in his new Cactus Jack x Playstation 5 sprinter van. As you can imagine, the fans were elated and even got to try the new console with the man himself. The event also featured a tribute to the late Pop Smoke, who was a collaborator on Travis’ Jack Boy Compilation.

Performance-wise, Travis wasn’t in the mix, but rather, he handed those duties to James Blake. To end out the event, Travis dropped a load of new Playstation x Cactus Jack merchandise on his official website–and to make the night even sweeter, he held a free raffle to win a pair of the Nike x Catcus Jack x Playstation Dunks, which are already set to resell in the high six figures.

In late October, Scott teamed up with Sony to become a strategic creative partner for the brand new PlayStation console. In a statement, the “Goosebumps” rapper shared his excitement for the big move.

“I’m really looking forward to being able to showcase everything that Cactus Jack has worked on with Sony and the PlayStation team,” he shared.

Scott was also the narrator for PlayStation’s global launch ad, which is centered around the idea of exploration.

Check out the full virtual unboxing below.