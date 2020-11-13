Bossip Video

After weeks of anticipation, Desus & Mero’s long-awaited collaboration with Timberland is finally here!

On Friday, November 13, a childhood dream came true for Desus Nice and The Kid Mero: their very own show with Timberland. They’ve always been an iconic brand with an association to New Yorkers, but once the Bodega Boys hit the scene, the correlation between the two was immediate.

When it came time to design their boots, the boys drew inspiration from their teenage years growing up in the Bronx.

“We’ve low key been working on this deal since kindergarten,” Desus said about the collab. His six-inch premium waterproof boot mimics the marble notebook in which he penned his thoughts and jokes in as a youth. Featuring a flawless black leather with white stitching, his Timbs also includes salt and pepper gray upper with red pull tabs that help bring the look and feel of a classic composition book to life.

Echoing the “beef and broccoli” colorway of the ’hood famous Timberland Field Boot, Mero’s six-inch boot comes in waterproof brown nubuck and features the traditional Timberland outsole with a bold yellow midsole, padded collar, and rustproof hardware. Mero’s personal style shows up in the custom graffiti on the quarter panel—a nod to when he used to spray paint his way around the concrete jungle—and his personal moniker “East Tremont Stevie B” on the tongue.

Check out some behind-the-scenes footage from their collab down below: