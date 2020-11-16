Bossip Video

Things are still going strong for Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns as the latter wraps up the weekend celebrations for his birthday.

To celebrate her boyfriend turning 25 years old over the weekend, Woods gifted the Minnesota Timberwolves baller with his very own mariachi band. Videos from the sweet gesture show KAT sitting on the stairs and enjoying the music before he and Jordyn get up to share a moment together, dancing and laughing along to the music.

Jordyn Woods got KAT a Mariachi band for his upcoming birthday 🙏 (via jodiewoods/IG) pic.twitter.com/9BvhJE4BED — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2020

After sharing a dance, the couple went on to enjoy an outdoor adventure at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, according to Page Six.

On KAT’s actual birthday on Sunday, Jordyn posted a collection of photos documenting their relationship thus far, which includes photos from before the couple went public with their relationship back in September.

“When we was looking fly but couldn’t post cause we didn’t want nobody to see us yet,” Woods wrote on a photo of them that she posted to her Instagram story. “It’s an adventure everyday,” she continued. “But to plenty more years!!!!”

Jordyn went on to post more photos of her and Karl together late on Sunday night to wrap up their day of festivities.

“We have a million photos together so it’s hard to even pick but since the day is coming to an end happy birthday to my partner in crime,” she wrote. “You already know what it is.”

We’re thrilled to see these two loving and supporting one another, especially since this year has been a difficult one for Towns.

Earlier this month the Timberwolves star sat down for a candid interview with Natalie Manuel Lee about the passing of his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, who lost her life after battling COVID-19. Towns revealed that it has been hard for him to process life without his mom.

“I think for me, I think if I was to say how am I coping and how am I healing from this, I’m trying to heal myself through others. I’m trying to do as much as I can for my sister and my father. Trying to take care of my friends, and I’m trying to heal myself through them,” Karl shared. “It’s helped, but I think that one day, and I know it’s creeping up, I feel it every day, it’s gonna creep up and I’m going to have to find a way to deal with it.”

Bless up to both Karl and Jordyn!