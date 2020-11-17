IT’S HERE!

After building her brand with impressive mixtapes and a platinum EP, Hot Girl Meg revealed the star-studded tracklist for her long-awaited debut album “Good News” featuring SZA, Beyoncé, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Young Thug, Popcaan, her work husband Da Baby and the City Girls, of course.

According to a press release, the album takes its title from Megan’s ethos that in the midst of everything negative going on in the world we all have the ability to make and become our own good news. ‘Good News’ is here to inspire listeners everywhere and to bring fun back into their everyday lives.

Thee Stallion tweeted the highly anticipated tracklist of her soon-to-be album-of-the-moment that’s already stirring up MESS with its intriguing “Shots Fired” intro (that may or may not be a Tory Lanez diss).

This comes just a day after her dazzling GQ spread where she revealed that Tory Lanez offered her hush money after the incident.

After he shot, she says, Lanez begged her not to say anything. She says he offered Megan and her friend money to stay quiet. “[At this point] I’m really scared,” Megan says, “because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.’ ” (A lawyer for Lanez denied that the rapper offered Megan and her friend money.)

When the cops arrived, Megan says, she just wanted to avoid trouble—she worried they’d get arrested or end up victims of police brutality if they were found with a weapon. The first thing she said to the responding officers who noticed her bloodied feet was, “I got cut.”

At this point, she seems determined to ignore the mess while enjoying an enviable winning streak that includes 5 BET Awards, including Hip Hop Artist Of The Year as well as an MTV VMA Award for ‘Savage’ and an honor by TIME in the TIME100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

