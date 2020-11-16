Bossip Video

Today, GQ announced their 25th annual Men of the Year issue.

This year’s covers include Megan Thee Stallion, George Clooney, and Trevor Noah, all celebrities who dominate culture in very different ways.

First up from the three is GQ’s Rapper of the Year, Megan Thee Stallion. In her cover story, Megan opens about her traumatic incident with Tory Lanez earlier this summer in Los Angeles. Since the shooting, Megan has revealed her gunshot wound, elaborated on her reasons for keeping quiet at first, and now, in her GQ profile, she opens up about the aftermath and Tory trying to buy her and her ex-best friend Kelsey’s silence to writer Allison P. Davis.

After he shot, she says, Lanez begged her not to say anything. She says he offered Megan and her friend money to stay quiet. “[At this point] I’m really scared,” Megan says, “because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.’ ” (A lawyer for Lanez denied that the rapper offered Megan and her friend money.) When the cops arrived, Megan says, she just wanted to avoid trouble—she worried they’d get arrested or end up victims of police brutality if they were found with a weapon. The first thing she said to the responding officers who noticed her bloodied feet was, “I got cut.”

Elsewhere in her profile, aside from talking about her traumatic experience with Tory, Megan discusses protecting Black women, confronting friends who didn’t check up on her, and her upbringing with her mother.

The December issue of GQ is available on November 17.

Last week the “Hot Girl” announced the release date for her debut album titled “Good News” which is scheduled to drop on November 20th. Want to pre-order and stream the new heat? We got you covered HERE.