If you’re looking for a sexy trench coat-with-nothing-on-underneath link up anthem, Teenear (Thee Tantalizer) dropped one today and we highly recommend you add it to your Quarantine Bae playlist before the upcoming lockdown.

Dripping with classy sex appeal, Teenear shines in dazzling Cirque du Soliel-esque scenes juxtaposed with her looking absolutely delicious in lingerie as the baddest new R&Baddie in the game

Peep the (essential) video below:

The Miami native began singing at the age of 3 and honed her craft through participating in pageants, talent shows and in church.

As a teenager, the singer took her parents’ advice and uploaded a performance cover of Rihanna’s “Stay” to her YouTube channel and began creating a buzz.

In 2015, she released her debut single; “Friday Night” featuring Sage The Gemini with Billboard. The following summer, she released her second single “Streetlights” which was supported by a remix featuring rapper Trina.

She has since collaborated with Fetty Wap, Lil Baby and Grammy Award winning producers Ayo & Keyz who crafted singles “Dolla Signs” and “Come See Me” among others.

“I love R&B because it’s just so much fun to sing,” says Teenear. “I will always keep some of that close to my heart, but my lane is a mix between urban and pop.”

Jim Jonsin, Marley Waters, Stereotype and Lamb are among the producers that she is currently working with.

Having performed at Rolling Loud in 2017, A3C and more renowned festivals, touring and releasing her debut EP is in Teenear’s near future.

With influences that include trailblazers like Mariah Carey, Brandy, Aaliyah and Beyoncé, she has the vocal prowess and a positive image reflected in her music.

Stream “Special Attention” here and follow Teenear’s journey to stardom here.