We love a Fine family.

Cassie Ventura-Fine and Alex Fine living their dream life together and the married lovers are just so darn photogenic!

The Fine family showed out together in magazine-worthy portraits featuring 34-year-old Cassie, 27-year-old Alex and their super cute baby girl Frankie. In the the photos, the mom and dad get flirty. Their relationship still seems to be in the honeymoon stage after jumping the broom last year.

Previously, Cassie credited husband Alex, who is a personal trainer by trade, with helping her to get back into top physical health and shape. After having baby Frankie, the singer dropped 60 pounds she said.

Cassie and Fine met through her ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs, who had hired him to be her personal trainer, while they were still dating. That relationship ended after 9 years in 2018. Just a few short months after calling it quits from the music mogul, Cassie and Fine started dating and made their relationship Instagram official in December 2018.