Uhhh…

Im a Huge Doja Cat fan but I’m confused how she is considered a Soul/R&B artist?! Lol #AMAs pic.twitter.com/knsxBPbbL5 — ✨LEO✨ (@MCWoodsOfficial) November 23, 2020

It’s been a rather eventful year for Doja Cat who was canceled then un-canceled then showered with love and awards like Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B at last night’s AMAs in a baffling moment that shook up social media.

How anyone could listen to her music and think “SOUL/R&B,” we may never know, but she (along with the Weeknd) were honored for making music that, last time we checked, is neither Soul nor R&B.

This indisputable fact didn’t seem to faze the “Say So” rapper who gushed over the award that immediately stirred up widespread confusion (and snarky comments) across the internet.

If you’re wondering, she won over actual Soul/R&B artists Summer Walker and Jhene Aiko.

For months, Doja has polarized Pop music with larger-than-life performances often overshadowed by her notoriously prickly personality.

Most recently, she went viral with her response to fans who accused her of being irresponsible on Halloween during a pandemic months after contracting COVID.

“I’m gonna get corona and them I’m gonna get a Corona ’cause I don’t give a f*** about corona, b***! It’s a flu! I’m not scared, y’all are pu**y. Ya’ll are so scared about corona that I need a Corona.”

When one fan asked Doja to take accountability for her reckless actions, she responded:

“LMAO accountability for taking 4 different tests in one week !?!?!? B*tch get the f*ck outta here you f*ckin nerd.”

In another Doja told a fan to “STFU hag” and in another, she told a fan to “suck her f****g rod.”

“Sorry that you’re too lazy to get f*cking tested slob. […] “You can suck my f*cking rod if that’s what you meant to say.”

