Kancel prison kulture.

Kim Kardashian West is still on her mission to free unjustly imprisoned people despite the fact that her homie Donald Trump is on his way out of office.

According to TMZ, Kimberly met with death row inmate Julius Jones Monday as she begins her efforts to get him free from an Oklahoma City prison. In 1999 at the age of 19, Julius was arrested for the murder of a 45-year- old man named Paul Howell. In 2002, he was convicted and sentenced to death. After meeting with Jones and his attorney, Kim vowed to use her political connections to help bring him home.

Following that meeting, Kim went to a local church to talk to Julius’ family where his mother became tearfully emotional describing just how innocent her son is. According to her, on the night that Mr. Howell was murdered, Julius was with her all night long.

Kim became aware of Julius’ situation via a 2018 Viola Davis-produced docuseries called “The Last Defense” that featured his story. The general feeling is that Julius was convicted on racist premises because he didn’t fit the description of the suspect given by the victim’s sister who said the killer was wearing a red bandana.

Hopefully, Kim can get help get this brotha home.

The eldest Kardashian caught pushback from fans back in October after she was spotted working with The Orangeman on prison reform. During an interview on David Letterman’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” the mega reality TV star revealed that she was aware that folks would have something to say about her getting chummy with Cheeto.

“Trust me, everyone called me and said, ‘Don’t you dare step foot in that White House or your reputation is done,” said Kim. She didn’t specify at the time whether she would be voting for Trump or her hubby Kanye West either.

Kim has been shifting gears from reality star to high profile lawyer in recent years with aid of her “Justice Project” campaign and her prison reform work. Back in 2017, the mogul helped to take on the case of Alice Maria Johnson who received a life sentence in 1996 for allegedly working as a “phone mule” in a massive drug ring in Memphis. Moved by Alice’s story, Kim wasted no time to help her and her lawyers on the case.