Reginae Carter is “so excited” after undergoing the knife but she wants to make one thing clear — her confidence has ALWAYS been present. In a new interview with PEOPLE the almost 22-year-old set the record straight with her critics after upgrading her upper body with plastic surgery.

“I’ve wanted to enhance my boobs since I was like 16, 17,” Carter tells PEOPLE. “But my mom was always like, ‘Girl, no, just wait until you have your first child because you don’t know how everything’s going to be.’ I’m 21 now, so she was like, ‘I can’t tell you what to do. You look perfect the way you are, but it’s whatever you want to do.’ So I finally got to do it, and I’m so excited about it.”

Earlier this month, Reginae confirmed fans suspicions when she revealed she had received some work on her top half after calling into The Wendy Williams Show:

“Well, let me set the record straight, I did. I did get breast implants,” said the daughter of rapper Lil Wayne.

Reginae later added, “I’m 21 years old so it’s a lot of things that I said that I’m going to go back on. And a lot of things I said I’m not going to do, I’m going to do it.”

“Colormenae” also revealed to PEOPLE that it took a while for her surgical wounds to heal but she said it wasn’t too bad.

“I just had to sit inside for like a good two, three weeks and let everything heal and drop,” she says. “I feel like they’re still in the process of dropping, but I still love them right now. At first it felt like my chest was a little heavy, but after a while it was cool.”

Lastly, Reginae clarifies that her breasts did little for her confidence because she’s always had some. No one pressured her to get the procedure done.

“Reginae always had confidence,” she says. “I feel like it makes my little shirts cuter and my outfits come together more, but I have always been comfortable in my own skin. Any enhancement that I wanted to make was my decision. Nobody pressured me. Nobody told me to do this. I feel like I didn’t have society telling me this. I feel like it’s self-love. I love myself. I loved myself before the boobs, and I love myself after. I don’t care what people have to say.”

Good for her!

