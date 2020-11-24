Bossip Video

Chappelle’s Show has been pulled from Netflix just a few weeks after its launch.

The streaming service removed Chappelle’s Show from its library after Dave Chappelle publicly complained that he wasn’t receiving any royalties for the deal, according to reports from Deadline. In a video the comedian posted to his Instagram titled “Forgiven”, Chappelle speaks against CBS Viacom for selling the rights to stream the series to Netflix without him seeing any portion of the profits.

“These contracts are crazy,” Dave says in the clip. “You should hear the terminology they say in these contracts, ‘to use your name and likeness in perpetuity throughout the universe.’ Who the f**k could possibly know what that means?”

“It’s so complicated, in fact, that when you’re a kid like me, you have to hire somebody to tell you what that means, and you sit down and the table, and you do the contract game. And that’s how I got with Comedy Central. I signed a contract, but I signed a contract the way that a 28-year-old expectant father that was broke signs a contract.”

Towards the end of the bit, Dave pleads with his “real bosses” which are the fans to stop streaming Chappelle’s Show on other platforms until he receives what he deserves.

Seemingly due to the content in the 18-minute clip, Netflix told Deadline they honored Chappelle’s request. As of now, the series is still available on CBS All Access and Comedy Central’s streaming platform.

