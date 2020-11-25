“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Shavel Is STRUGGLING To Let Quaylon Go [VIDEO]

It’s looking like the end of the road for Shavel and Quaylon but is she really ready to accept that it’s over?

Happy Hump Day! It’s a holiday weekend but we’ll have a brand new episode of “Life After Lockup” to digest with our leftover turkey this Friday. Also, we’re ready to get your holiday started right with an exclusive sneak peek at the episode. This time around Shavel’s mom and cousin try to remind her of her value as she struggles to let Quaylon go. Check out the clip below:

Wow. She really did give that man the parolee starter kit. He got a car and a phone! Are you surprised he couldn’t keep it together for her?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Lindsey hatches a plan. Shawn’s M.I.A. fiancée might be pregnant. Lamar’s secret meeting puts his relationship in jeopardy. Tennison storms off & Andrea loses it. Michael risks all with a sexy date. Shavel’s family pressures her to cut off Quaylon.

Do you agree with Shavel’s family that it’s time to let the dead weight go?

LIFE AFTER LOCKUP – New Episode Airs Friday, November 27 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV

Will you be watching?