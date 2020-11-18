This is different for Draya!
Draya Michele has a new look. The 35-year-old debuted a new hairstyle on her Instagram feed this week, receiving lots of complements. Draya is rocking a pixie style, at least for a photoshoot. The influencer rocked the new hair with gold earrings from a jewelry line collaboration with 8 Other Reasons she has, a leather-looking hat and red lipstick.
Folks in the comments were giving Draya Dorothy Dandridge comparisons. Are you feeling her new look?
In a second photo you get a full view of what Draya looks like with her short cut.
The single mother recently made headlines after she was seen with a rumored “boyfriend” Tyrod Taylor. She hasn’t confirmed or denied seeing Tyrod, who happens to be an NFL star like her former fiance used to be, Orlando Scandrick.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.