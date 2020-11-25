Bossip Video

Nick Saban has become one of the most feared men in all of college football. Since his time started as head coach at the University Of Alabama, he has built a culture of winning and dominance.

You can expect him in the championship conversation or game every single year, just like you can expect LeBron with the NBA finals. When rumors began this summer that college football wouldn’t happen due to COVID-19, everyone knew that if Saban was down to play, everyone would be playing. Some conferences tried to hold out but when Alabama touched the field for the first game of the 2020-2021 season, the debate was over: football was happening.

So far, this season’s biggest challenge for Alabama has been COVID-19. Just last month, Nick Saban tested positive and almost missed coaching his first game ever, but luckily, he tested negative three times after and was able to return to the field on game day and get the win.

Fast forward a few weeks, and somehow, Nick Saban has tested positive yet again for coronavirus–but unlike last time, he admits he is feeling symptoms. This weekend, Alabama is set to play their oldest rival, the University Of Auburn. The winner of this game goes home with a year’s worth of instate trash-talking. Alabama has always been the superior team, but every now and then, Auburn can pull out the win and they will not let it go until they get beat in the next match-up. Hopefully, Saban makes a speedy recovery and Alabama can defeat Auburn with ease.

According to ESPN, the 69-year-old will have to isolate at home for at least 10 days, which means Saban will be cleared to head back to the field on December 4th. That would put him back in time for the season finale at Arkansas too which is good news.

While he recovers his coaching duties will be handed to offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who was previously a head coach at USC and Washington.”We won’t change anything other than some of the administrative, game-day decisions he’ll have to be involved in,” Saban said.

Despite his second diagnosis Saban appears to be in good spirits.

“You have to be able to deal with disruptions this year, and I think our players have been pretty mature about doing that,” the Alabama coach shared. “So we just want to carry on the best we can.”