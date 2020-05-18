Roll Tide: Nick Saban Talks Michael Jordan’s Controversial Leadership Style & Kobe Bryant’s Greatness [Video]

The one thing keeping all sports fans sane during the coronavirus quarantine is Michael Jordan’s docuseries with ESPN, The Last Dance. The 10-part series takes us behind the scenes of the career of arguably the greatest sports athlete ever.

One of the biggest surprises in the series was Michael’s extremely disrespectful leadership style. At one point, MJ reflected on it and was almost being brought to tears while telling viewers, “If you don’t want to play that way, don’t play that way.” This part of the series gained opinions from everyone who watched with a lot of folks slandering Michael for his actions.

The most unexpected supporter to pop up, though, is the University Of Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Nick Saban is perhaps one of, if not, the greatest head coach of all time, leading Alabama to college football championships five times and LSU once, all while holding a college coaching record of 243 wins and only 65 losses in his career. Saban uploaded a video to Twitter this weekend praising not only Michael Jordan but the late Kobe Bryant as well. All three men have won at the highest level and know a thing or two about dedication and leadership.

You can watch Saban give his opinion in the video below.