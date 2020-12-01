Bossip Video

Denise Bidot confirms all is good with her and Lil Wayne while showing off how they spent their Thanksgiving holiday on Instagram.

The 2020 political climate has been a stressful one for many, to put it nicely. Political disputes have caused long time friendships to end, relationships to end, and caused family members to disown each other. Everyone feels strongly about their political beliefs, making politics a sensitive topic all around.

Recently, Lil Wayne was caught in the middle of personal political drama when reports surfaced that he and his model boo Denise Bidot split over her posting about his support from Trump.

Weezy shocked many by posting his support for Donald on social media right before the election. A move even 50 Cent says was financially motivated, stating Wayne was definitely paid for his endorsement. The wild part about his rift with Denise is that she didn’t bash him, she reminded everyone she still loves her king regardless of his MAGA ways, even though she’s pro-Biden. Somehow, it led to the couple splitting and Denise just blaming the whole thing on 2020.

As she put it “Imagine being dumped over an IG post…that expressed MY political view and encouraged people to vote… It’s definitely 2020”.

After that, Lil Wayne seemingly posted a cryptic response.

I live the way I love and love the way I live. I’m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 4, 2020

Now, it seems like all is good between the couple and they are over politics while enjoying Thanksgiving together. Denise took to social media to share a photo dump of her Thanksgiving holiday. The photo dump featured her boo Weezy and her time with him in New Orleans, which you can see below.