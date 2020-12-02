Bossip Video

Reginae Carter started her 22nd year with a bang by celebrating with hundreds of her closest friends in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fans on social media already knew the party was going to be absolutely over-the-top the second Reginae posted the flyer, which was a play on the Hot Boys’ Guerrilla Warfare album cover with Reginae taking the place of her dad and his group members. Lil Wayne’s oldest child went on to explain that the theme of the night would be the 90s and 2000s, telling everyone to dress accordingly.

While the rest of the country continues to social distance in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, you’d never know there was a pandemic going on by looking through these photos…beside the few where Wayne decided to put on a mask.

Photos from the night show a closer look at just how much fun everyone had, showing off some of Reginae’s friends giving their 90’s/2000’s outfit choices. Some of the guests included Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor, Lil Wayne and his on-again, off-again boo Denise Bidot, Zonnique, and her boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy, and more.

Colormenae also posted a re-cap video from her big birthday bash on Instagram, captioning the photo “What A Night.” It sure did look like a night to remember too.

The video highlights all the fun and looks like Monica, and both of Lil Wayne’s Cash Money affiliates, Juvenile, and Mannie Fresh were in attendance too.

Check out pictures down below to see more guests who made their way to the festivities to celebrate Reginae turning 22.