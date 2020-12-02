Bossip Video

Janet Hubert agreed to do interviews again following her appearance on The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Reunion. She finally gets to say her piece on getting closure and regaining her reputation.

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reunion was something we waited ages for and it’s finally available for our viewing pleasure. While the reunion was heartwarming all around, the highlight for everyone was finally getting to see Will Smith and Janet Hubert somewhat patch things up.

For years, Janet was subjected by the media to be seen as a difficult person and had her reputation destroyed. After leaving the show, she didn’t have a platform big enough to speak up for herself and when she was able to speak out, she was always made to seem bitter. During the reunion, she opened up to Will about her losing everything including her house, and even being disowned by her family for this fake narrative that Hollywood cast on her name. She didn’t hold back, asking Will the straightforward question of “Why?”

While Will did his best to answer, viewers noticed that the gravity of what was happening was even catching Will a little off-guard. After 30 years of not speaking and some serious tension, it’s hard to resolve things in a 30-minute special. Will took it even further with his Red Table Talk Takeover, where he opened up about the feud and took more accountability.

Janet Hubert is finally doing her first interview and admits that because of the reunion and Will taking accountability, she has changed her mind on interviews. Hubert opened up about how the historic gathering helped her to regain her confidence, especially after Will’s Red Table Talk confession.

“I came home and started to get a little bit nervous about the whole Red Table takeover”, revealed Janet during an interview with KTLA. “.. when I saw it, and when I saw what Will did, I was absolutely so moved that I couldn’t watch it. I ended up turning it off and running away from the computer because generally I don’t show that kind of vulnerability. But to see him say what he said about his own pain, what he was going through and what I was going through. We were going through the same thing at different times. I was compelled to finally step back in front of the camera to do an interview. It’s time. It was time.”

Hubert later explained that during her tumultuous period off-screen, she was dealing with a myriad of other issues including having her son taken away at the time.

“You can’t give me back 27 years of what was taken away because understand, the time when my son was a baby was taken away from me. All of my thirities, all of my forties, half of my sixties was taken away from me with being labeled a difficult b*tch. It’s hard to let go. But it’s starting. With the outpouring of love and support from people—my own projects, making my own way because there was no one to save me. There was no Oprah, no Iyanla, no Dr. Phil. Only Will could do this. It was always he and I. And when I did hug him, I hugged him and he hugged me back for real because we both needed it so desperately from each other. I’m not used to showing that kind of vulnerability unless I’m acting because people have been so cruel. It feels good, it’s starting to feel good.”

Much love to Will and Janet for finally making amends! You can watch the full interview down below.