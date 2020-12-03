Bossip Video

Porsha Williams is finally speaking out on that #RHOA strippergate scandal.

As previously reported a scandalous rumor surfaced that Porsha Williams and “friend of the show” Tanya Sam had a threesome with the stripper hired to be entertainment at Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Party. Tanya vehemently denied it and reportedly stopped filming RHOA because of it.

Kenya Moore was also seen in the RHOA trailer fueling the rumor by saying that she heard “sex noises” that night.

The male stripper at the center of the scandal, Bolo, also spoke out and denied sleeping with the women citing his professionalism.

“To whom this may concern. I am not just a stripper. I’m THE stripper,” he said on social media. “I built an entire brand off of professionalism. It doesn’t just stop here. I got fans, followers, and supporters who can attest to that. The rumors and allegations going on right now are straight bullsh-t.”

The alleged third party in the equation, no pun, Porsha however has been quiet about it—until now.

Porsha recently chatted with Entertainment Tonight about the “scandalous” night in question and she neither confirmed nor denied that anything sexual took place between herself and the stripper, nor herself and Tanya.

“To me it was a good time,” she said brushing off the strippergate rumors. “It was what it was. I don’t really understand why it had to turn so negative. Maybe we’ll kiki about it at the reunion. I’m still ready to have fun!”

Porsha is of course still seemingly single and confirmed that she and her reconciled fiance/baby’s father Dennis McKinley split again.

RealityBlurb caught a screenshot of Porsha responding to a fan on Instagram who asked’ “Wedding Plans soon ?” To that Porsha simply said; “No.”

Dennis McKinley then told fans to send a message to Porsha;

“Somebody go to P page tell her “I ain’t leavin’ my b**ch, she a dime, Why would I switch out a dime for a penny?”

The two are on good terms however and spent the Thanksgiving holiday together with their daughter Pilar Jhena.

You can watch more of the strippergate fallout when Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c.