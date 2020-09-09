Redone: #RHOA Fans Think Porsha Confirmed Her Re-Engagement To Dennis McKinley Is Re-Off, Again

Porsha Williams fans are speculating that the activist and Real Housewife of Atlanta recently revealed her single status.

As previously reported speculation is looming that the #RHOA star once again called it quits with Dennis McKinley after fans noticed that the couple unfollowed each other and after Porsha posted a pic of herself looking super sexy in a fitted red dress captioned; “You was really really lucky, RELAX.”

She previously posted a similar pic alongside Dennis, but her Instagram’s been scrubbed clean of the Detroit entrepreneur. Following that Dennis asked fans to “deliver a message” to the housewife for him—and he promptly got SLAMMED by Porsha supporters.

Now Porsha’s seemingly confirmed that she’s re-single again.

RealityBlurb caught a screenshot of Porsh responding to a fan on Instagram who asked’ “Wedding Plans soon ?” To that Porsha simply said; “No.”

Porsha also recently shared a cryptic post that sounds a LOT like she’s sending someone shade.

“f I cut you off , you probably gave me the scissors,” wrote Porsha while noting that the caption is from hairpreneur Ming Lee’s caption book.

Prior to Porsha’s re-single status, she got re-engaged to the business man after he flew out to Toronto during a RHOA cast trip. THe couple initially split because Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant and claimedthat their issues when their sex life suffered during Porsha’s pregnancy and ballooned into a bigger issue when Porsha gave birth and suffered postpartum depression.

Porsha shut that down however and said Dennis was simply being “selfish.”

“When he told me he cheated because of postpartum depression, I took it and it rolled right off my back like water off of a duck’s back – because first of all, we still had sex,” said Porsha. He was my biggest support system while I was going through it…So I knew that was just something that maybe had a piece of it, you know? But I knew that wasn’t the whole reason of why he had stepped out.” “People, when they talk about infidelity- they try to make up these big, big deep reasons. And really what it was could’ve been that we got together so fast, and this chick was still there. Maybe I wasn’t around and he just made a phone call. It could be really simple,” she added. “It doesn’t have to be that deep.”

Still she forgave him and stook by his side even after pictures surfaced of Denniks out on what was called a “3 a.m. diner date” with multiple women. Dennis defended himself and said the women were employees at his multiple businesses but fans still shaded him for “embarassing” his reality star sweetie.

We wish all the best to Porsha.

Do YOU think her newly re-single status will be shown on #RHOA???