RHOA: Reportedly Re-Single Dennis McKinley Urges Porsha Williams Fans To Deliver THIS Message To Her

Porsha Williams fans are none too pleased with her seemingly ex-fiancé over an IG post.

As previously reported speculation is mounting that the #RHOA star once again called it quits with Dennis McKinley after fans noticed that the couple unfollowed each other and after Porsha posted a pic of herself looking super sexy in a fitted red dress captioned; “You was really really lucky, RELAX.”

She previously posted a similar pic alongside Dennis, but her Instagram’s been scrubbed clean of the Detroit entrepreneur.

Earlier today, Wednesday, August 19, Dennis posted (and deleted) a pic of Porsha on his page.

“I like that @MoneybaggYo record!” he captioned the picture showing Porsha in a green dress. “Somebody go to P page tell her “I ain’t leavin’ my b**ch, she a dime, Why would I switch out a dime for a penny?” 123



TheNeighborhoodTalk managed to capture a pic of the post.

In the comments, fans are lighting Dennis up for once again seemingly sparking his split from the housewife.

“This is embarrassing, I really want better for her,” wrote one. “If you would like to book a clown for a birthday party go to Dennis page and tell him,” added another.

If you can recall, the couple broke up the first time because Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant.

His infidelity was detailed on The Real Housewives of Atlanta where he admitted to a therapist that their issues started during Porsha’s pregnancy when their sex life suffered and things ballooned into a bigger issue when Porsha gave birth and suffered postpartum depression.

“We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish,” said McKinley. “Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing that a man wants to do. … And after PJ got here, postpartum was very real. We cried together, like, every night. That’s not a good enough ‘why,’ but that’s the ‘why.’”

We’re sending best wishes Porsha’s way.