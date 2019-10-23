Still Riding: Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Becomes The Fastest Diamond Certified Song Ever

“Old Town Road” Becomes Fastest Diamond Certified Song Ever

Lil Nas X’s already insane blockbuster year isn’t slowing down yet, and with only 2 months left in 2019, it looks like he plans on riding this wave ’til he can’t no more. After already breaking some pretty impressive records, the latest certification for “Old Town Road” is that it has become the fastest diamond certified song ever.

It’s hard to believe that Lil Nas X has done this all in only a year. In 2019 alone, his song has become the longest-running number-one ever, while he and Billy Ray Cyrus have blessed every festival crowd and award show imaginable with a performance of the hit–even joining Cardi B in the rain at Summer Jam in his trademark cowboy hat and boots. His debut album was released a few months after “Old Town Road,” which contained additional hits like “Panini,” which were also well-received by fans.

But while the highs have been extreme, so have the lows. Along his journey, Lil Nas X has been sued for reportedly stealing songs on his debut album. He has also been MIA recently after taking to Twitter to reveal that he needed to take a break, resulting in him canceling some shows and keeping a lower profile. And that’s all in addition to recently announcing his sexuality to the world in support of the LGBTQ community.

Even while keeping things quiet on a personal front, his debut single “Old Town Road” is still making noise. In July, Lil Nas X claimed the single was already Diamond–but the haters at the RIAA jumped right in his mentions to shoot that claim down.

Well now, it’s all the way official.

The song is currently 3X multi-Platinum: https://t.co/IbvzJrMyPC. Please reach out to @RIAA with any questions going forward. Thanks! — RIAA (@RIAA) July 3, 2019

Now, that doesn’t even matter, because the real Diamond plaque is on the way. To put this in perspective, Drake’s single “Gods Plan” dominated 2018 and wasn’t certified diamond until about a month ago.

Congrats to Lil Nas X on the major moves he’s been making all 2019!