Can’t Nobody Tell Him Nothiiin: Lil Nas X Reveals What Made Him Come Out As Gay, Covers TIME Magazine In Gitty Up Gear

Lil Nas X Covers TIME Magazine

To say that the Summer belonged to Lil Nas X is an understatement. At just 20 years old, the Georgia rapper went from a unknown Twitter troll, to an extremely well known troll, whose song “Old Town Road” dethroned Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men as the longest-running No. 1 song in history. Now you can’t go anywhere without seeing his face, or hearing that song and it’s many remixes.

Lil Nas graced the cover of the latest issue of TIME Magazine and got candid about his meteoric rise to success, and why he was initially hesitant to come out as gay.

“I never would have done that if I wasn’t in a way pushed by the universe. In June, I’m seeing Pride flags everywhere and seeing couples holding hands — little stuff like that.”

The young artist added that he was taught from a young age that homosexuality “is never going to be OK,” plus, he feared he might lose fans if he shared his truth. But quite the contrary, Lil Nas. His popularity has skyrocketed over the last few month, which is proof that authenticity ultimately wins. There are so many dope things on the horizon for ATLien, including teaming up with Topps Now to get his very own trading card. The limited edition card is only on-sale for the next 24 hours and can be purchased at topps.com/lilnas.

Apparently there’s a lot more we didn’t know about the country rap crooner. Check out Lil Nas X’s full interview here.