Last weekend, chaos ensued when Gucci Mane took to Instagram and announced he would be replacing T.I. in his Verzuz battle against Young Jeezy.

Gucci has not missed an opportunity to slander Jeezy for almost fifteen years now. You bring up Jeezy around Gucci and he will not hold back, telling you exactly how he feels.

Weeks prior to the battle coming to fruition, Jeezy revealed he originally wanted to battle Gucci Mane, but he was told Gucci declined. That narrative wasn’t going to work for Gucci, who stepped up to the occasion, even slandering Jeezy in his IG post announcing the battle. The days leading up to the Verzuz, Gucci went as far as referenced allegedly killing Jeezy’s friend and posting memes about the situation.

Once the night of the battle arrived, fans were still skeptical if it would actually happen–but an hour after start time, there stood Gucci and Jeezy both ready for the battle. Gucci kept the same energy, playing one of his Jeezy disses “Benchwarmers” right when the event started. The battle would go on with Gucci performing every diss song he had even, “The Truth” which caused bickering between the two but didn’t make things go completely sour.

At the end, the duo performed their collaboration, “So Icy” and ended up putting the beef behind them. Now that the battle is over, the official stats are in and over 9 million people tuned in for the battle, breaking all the previous records in every category. It’s way too many to list, but you can view the full breakdown below.

