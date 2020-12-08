Once officers responded to a call, they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head, according to a police report obtained by the outlet. CBS 46 reported that the man was somewhat responsive when officers arrived, but was later declared to be in critical condition after he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Reports go on to say that Ann Marie claimed a gun had fallen off a table in the room, going off and hitting the man, police said. She was reportedly very distraught and kept asking officers if the victim was going to be okay. The singer was reportedly screaming so hysterically that she had to be removed from the scene by officers, whom she told she and the victim had grown up together and were visiting from Chicago.

Anne, who has collaborations with Yung Bleu and another Chicago native G Herbo, has amassed a major following on her social media channels, ringing in 1.2M followers on her Instagram alone.

Following the shocking news, fans commented on the singer’s profile sharing their disbelief.

Back in November, Marie dropped a new single titled “Come Over” alongside budding rapper Yung Bleu that’s raked in over 700,000 plays on Youtube.